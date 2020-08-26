Border ruling a defeat for knockers: Miles

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says a Federal Court ruling endorsing Western Australia's hard border closure vindicates Queensland's decision to quarantine the state.

Justice Darryl Rangiah on Tuesday found the hard borders were stronger than any alternative approach to keeping COVID-19 out of WA and that an uncontrolled outbreak could have "catastrophic" health consequences.

Ms Palaszczuk says the court's findings support the decision close Queensland's borders.

"I am very pleased with that result because that is exactly what I have been saying," she told reporters on Wednesday.

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles said the court's decision was a "defeat for our knockers".

Dr Miles said it was a loss for Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Clive Palmer and their attempts to criticise states that closed their borders.

"This has confirmed that keeping borders closed is an effective and legal measure," he said.

Queensland recorded one new case of coronavirus overnight.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said it was the 11th in the Brisbane youth detention centre cluster.

The case is a known close contact of one of the other infected people and was already in quarantine.

"We have not seen any community transmission due to any of the original five cases of those youth workers at the centre," she said.

"There is still a risk over the next week that we will see that."

Dr Young urged people to continue coming forward for testing, saying there may be more cases undiagnosed.

"We actually don't know what the link is for this cluster (and) where did they actually get it from," she said.

Police have now found 92 of 94 children authorities were tracing and are confident the other two will be located soon.

Meanwhile, Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said a criminal investigation was underway after seven people aboard luxury yacht Lady Pamela allegedly visited several NSW coronavirus hotspots before sailing to the Gold Coast on Monday morning.

Dr Young said she had previously granted the vessel and its crew an exemption to come from Victoria to Queensland to carry out routine maintenance and repairs.

The yacht was not supposed to stop in NSW during the journey and the crew were told to quarantine at sea.

"They were (also) only meant to have the people necessary to bring the yacht safely up to Queensland," she said.

But maritime services found not all the people on board were crew members.

"That's the issue that's being further investigated ... That's a very serious investigation," Dr Young said.

All those on board are now in hotel quarantine and their travel exemption has been revoked.