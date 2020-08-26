National

Vic sex abuse survivors demand law reform

By AAP Newswire

Victorian Attorney-General Jill Hennessy (file image) - AAP

Sexual assault survivors in Victoria want the law changed so they can speak publicly about their abuse without having to get permission from a court.

Attorney-General Jill Hennessy says the laws enacted in February are designed to protect survivors but has indicated she is willing to revisit them.

The state government says the amendments to open courts laws mean those wanting to go public can apply to lift a ban on publishing information that could identify them.

But survivors have been left feeling silenced.

"It makes me enraged. It's so regressive and so disempowering," one told AAP.

"As a society we're working towards empowering victims and this just takes us in the opposite direction.

"The choice of whether (victims) tell their at any point of that (court) process should be completely in their hands."

The woman said she expected to meet with Ms Hennessy in coming days to push for changes.

"I'm sure (this) is the opposite of what they intended," the survivor added.

The attorney-general says she has asked the justice department to look at whether further changes are needed because of the concerns raised.

"I acknowledge the strength and resilience of victims who come forward and tell their stories - it is an incredibly brave and difficult thing to do," she said on Wednesday.

Ms Hennessy added changes had been brought in because survivors previously didn't have a clear way to navigate court bans designed to protect their identities.

"I remain concerned about the barriers, both cultural and legal, that continue to exist for victims of sexual assault," the minister said.

