Vic sex abuse laws put in the spotlight

National
Vic sex abuse laws put in the spotlightBy AAP Newswire
The Victorian government says it's willing to revisit laws requiring sexual assault survivors to ask courts for permission to speak publicly about their experiences.
Victoria's Attorney-General Jill Hennessy says the changes had been designed to make it easier for survivors.
But she has now asked the justice department to look at whether additional tweaks are needed following concerns raised by survivors and advocacy groups.
"I acknowledge the strength and resilience of victims who come forward and tell their stories - it is an incredibly brave and difficult thing to do," the minister said in a statement on Wednesday.
Changes to open courts laws enacted in February meant family violence and sexual assault survivors wanting to speak publicly about their experiences needed to ask a court to lift a ban on publishing information that could reveal their identity.
Ms Hennessy said the changes were brought in because survivors previously didn't have a clear way to navigate court bans designed to protect their identities.
"I remain concerned about the barriers, both cultural and legal, that continue to exist for victims of sexual assault," the minister said, pointing to the Victorian Law Reform Commission's review of laws relating to sexual assault.