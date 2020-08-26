National

Ex-RSL chief Don Rowe wins fraud appeal

By AAP Newswire

Former NSW RSL president Don Rowe (file image) - AAP

Former NSW RSL president Don Rowe has won his appeal against fraud convictions related to the charity's credit cards.

The Vietnam veteran was fined $2000 and placed on a two-year good behaviour bond in April after being found guilty of two fraud charges.

Mr Rowe had used his credit card to pay phone bills totalling $9063 for his wife, two sons and daughter from 2012 to 2014.

Each bill averaged $362.

He also paid for a $363 three-night stay in a Sydney hotel for his daughter over the Anzac Day long weekend in 2010.

Mr Rowe challenged the allegation of fraud, arguing the RSL's honorary treasurer, and financial audit and risk management committee never disallowed his expenses.

He resigned shortly after the allegations were made in 2015.

His successor Peter Stephenson wrote a character reference for his sentence hearing, detailing the large swathes of time required to fulfil the role of RSL NSW president, including significant time away from home.

Judge John Pickering upheld Mr Rowe's against his convictions in the NSW District Court on Tuesday and granted him costs.

