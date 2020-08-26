National

Ex-PM Tony Abbott hired as UK trade envoy

By AAP Newswire

Former prime minister Tony Abbott speaks to the media - AAP

Former prime minister Tony Abbott has reportedly been hired as a trade envoy to the United Kingdom.

Questions have now been raised about whether he will have to register as an agent of foreign influence under Australia's transparency laws.

Scott Morrison brushed questions about the implications on Wednesday, simply saying the appointment was a "good hire" by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"I'll leave that for the attorney-general to sort out and I'm sure there's paperwork for Tony to fill out - I'm sure he'll get that done," the prime minister told reporters in Canberra.

"But well done Boris, good hire."

The UK is negotating a series of free trade agreements, including one with Australia, after bombing out of the European Union.

