PM brushes questions on Victorian Liberals

Prime Minister Scott Morrison continues to duck questions about the alleged misuse of taxpayer funds by federal Liberal Party colleagues in Victoria.

Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar allegedly installed factional staff inside the office of senior Liberal MP Kevin Andrews, with the public paying their wages.

Mr Morrison stonewalled questions on the political appointments on Wednesday, saying Mr Sukkar had asked the Department of Finance to investigate.

"I've been dealing with the COVID crisis, I've been dealing with getting people back into jobs," he told reporters in Canberra.

"The matter has been referred to the Department of Finance. I don't think Australians would want me distracted by those issues at all."

