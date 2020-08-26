Quarantine guests moved from Sydney hotel

NSW Police have worked through the night to relocate 366 people quarantined in a Sydney hotel to "more suitable" accommodation after it was found not to be complying with health standards.

Travelodge Hotel Sydney was on Tuesday found not to be meeting the expectations of the quarantine program, with police making the decision to relocate all guests to more suitable accommodation.

The relocation operation commenced on Tuesday afternoon and was expected to take about 12 hours.

It comes as NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian backed the state's hotel quarantine system despite a coronavirus-positive security guard being fined twice for failing to isolate while waiting for his test results.

Ms Berejiklian says the process is monitored by police daily and audited regularly, but noted no system is foolproof.

The 22-year-old male security guard was fined $2000 for visiting Westfield Burwood after his test on Thursday and Burwood's Service NSW building on Friday afternoon.

The Campsie man was on Saturday confirmed as the second Marriott hotel security guard to catch the virus, and was fined on Sunday.

It comes as the NSW government considers easing travel restrictions for residents on the NSW-Victoria border.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro says the coalition government will over the next 10 days look to extend the border zone from 2.5 to 50km.

Mr Barilaro also flagged further changes including increasing the distance agricultural workers can travel to a 100km radius on either side of the border.

NSW on Tuesday recorded three new COVID-19 cases, including one returned traveller in hotel quarantine and two close contacts of previously known cases.

On Tuesday night the NSW Education Department said three Sydney schools would not be open for on-site learning on Wednesday due to possible cases of COVID-19.

Riverstone High School, Wyndham College and Schofields Public School would undergo a thorough clean as a precaution while coronavirus test results on the students concerned were processed, a department spokesperson said.