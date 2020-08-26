NSW’s police chief backs hotel quarantine

NSW's police chief has defended the state's hotel quarantine system after two security guards tested positive to COVID-19 and one hotel was dumped from the program over health and safety standards.

Commissioner Mick Fuller says he understands the concerns given other states and countries have been let down by the hotel quarantine system.

"It's not lost on me how important it is," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"The current system is working but if it doesn't work I am accountable for it."

Mr Fuller noted NSW had taken on the "lion's share" of returned travellers - about 50,000 people - and audits of the system and the hotels were undertaken regularly.

If any security guards were found to not be up to scratch, they're removed from the program, he said.

"If we thought the cleaning or security or any other aspect needs to be enhanced, then we will do that," Mr Fuller said.

A Travelodge Hotel in Sydney was dumped from the quarantine program on Tuesday after an escalation in complaints about its cleanliness in the past week.

All 366 people quarantined at the hotel have been relocated at other city hotels.

Mr Fuller said two security guards who contracted COVID-19 didn't break any rules in their roles, but one - a 22-year-old Campsie man - was fined for not self-isolating while he was waiting for his test result.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian noted no system was foolproof and those involved in the hotel quarantine program were working in a high-risk environment.

"I wish other states would lift more of the burden because at the moment NSW is doing more than double all the other states combined," she said.

"I'm surprised the incidences we have seen in recent days have not emerged earlier because the job is massive."

It comes as NSW recorded six new COVID-19 cases from 25,874 tests in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday.

This includes one returned traveller in hotel quarantine and five which are locally acquired with the source not yet identified.

Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said one of the new cases was a trainee bus driver who had limited contact with passengers while infectious.

"The risk to any passengers is very low," Dr Chant said.

NSW Health said two of the new cases attended City Tattersalls Fitness Centre on Pitt Street on August 19, 21 or 23. The gym has been closed for cleaning.

One case also worked at 300 George Street in the CBD on August 19, 20, 21 or 24 while infectious, while the Apple store in Broadway shopping centre was also exposed to the virus on August 22 between 3.40pm and 4.40pm.

People who attended those venues during those times are urged to be alert for symptoms.

Meanwhile, three Sydney schools were closed on Wednesday due to possible cases of students with COVID-19, the Education Department said.

Riverstone High School, Wyndham College, both in Sydney's northwest, and Schofields Public School in the west, are being deep cleaned while coronavirus tests for the students concerned are processed.

Dr Chant said one Year 12 student had returned a positive result and would be included in Thursday's case numbers.

One student had an "equivocal" result and will be tested again while two other students returned negative results but would be tested again for extra precaution.

HSC trial exams at Wyndham College will be rescheduled and the school is contacting students who were due to take their HSC drama performance trial on Wednesday.

There are 72 COVID-19 cases being treated by NSW Health with seven patients in intensive care and four ventilated.