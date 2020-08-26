Vic state of emergency plan hits a snag

Premier Daniel Andrews must strike a deal with crossbenchers to extend Victoria's state of emergency after the opposition ruled out support.

The coronavirus pandemic sparked a state of emergency declared on March 16, which is due to expire on September 13 after a maximum of six extensions.

Mr Andrews wants to change legislation so it can be extended for a further 12 months.

Opposition Leader Michael O'Brien has ruled out supporting the bill, which almost all upper-house crossbench MPs oppose in its current form.

The premier said an extended state of emergency would allow Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton to issue "common-sense" directions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

These include rules surrounding face masks, mass gatherings and quarantine, as well as density limits for businesses and workplaces.

He stressed the proposed extension did not mean stage four restrictions - also due to end on September 13 - will be in place for another year.

The premier said he was willing to work out a compromise with the crossbench before parliament sits on Tuesday. He will need four on side to pass the legislation.

Key crossbencher Fiona Patten earlier indicated she may support the bill "if there was some compromise", while former federal senator Derryn Hinch said the two crossbenchers from his Justice Party may also support an amended bill.

But Liberal Democrats David Limbrick and Tim Quilty are urging their fellow crossbenchers not to negotiate a shorter extension with the government.

The developments came as Victoria recorded 148 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, its second consecutive day under 150 cases.

Eight deaths were reported on Tuesday, of which seven were linked to aged care outbreaks. The fatalities took the state's death toll to 438 and the national figure to 525.

Meanwhile, Education Minister James Merlino said he was confident students will be back in classrooms in term four, subject to Professor Sutton's approval.