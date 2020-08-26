Vic records 24 deaths, 149 new virus cases

Victoria has suffered a sharp rise in coronavirus deaths with 24 new fatalities, taking the state toll to 462 and national figure to 549.

Australia's worst daily figure of 25 was recorded on August 17.

Victoria registered 149 new cases of the virus for Wednesday. It's the third straight day the number has been well below 200.

The figures come as the state government is having to negotiate with crossbenchers to extend the Victoria's state of emergency.

The pandemic sparked a state of emergency on March 16, which is due to expire on September 13 after a maximum six extensions.

But Mr Andrews wants to change legislation so it can be prolonged a further 12 months.

That announcement two days ago has sparked a storm, with Opposition Leader Michael O'Brien immediately ruling out support for the bill.

Almost all upper-house crossbench MPs also oppose the proposal in its current form.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos pleaded the government's case on Wednesday morning, stressing it would not mean a continuation of Melbourne's stage four restrictions and the stage three measures for regional Victoria.

"Essentially, (without the extension) we will go from stage four restrictions to falling off a cliff and having no rules, no restrictions in place, no measures in place to protect Victorians and save lives," she told ABC National.

"It's about having some measures in place to see us through until such time as we have a vaccine."

Ms Mikakos said Victoria was the only Australian state or territory with limitations on equivalent state of emergency legislation.

She said the extension would mean the government could continue with measures such as having people who test positive stay at home.

Otherwise, Ms Mikakos said there would be a "total vacuum".

But the extension proposal has sparked a massive backlash from the community as well as politicians.

"I understand people are anxious and we will work incredibly hard to make sure people understand that this is an insurance policy," Ms Mikakos said.

"We have to have a legal framework in place to enable our chief health officer to issue legal directions to keep some measures in place and save lives."

There are calls for the government to only extend the state of emergency for three or six months, reporting back to parliament if it needs longer.

But Ms Mikakos said there were already checks and balances in place, noting the government had to report back to parliament every four weeks during the current state of emergency.

The premier said an extended state of emergency would allow chief health officer Brett Sutton to issue "common-sense" directions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

These included rules on face masks, mass gatherings and quarantine as well as density limits for businesses and workplaces.

He stressed the proposed extension did not mean stage four restrictions - due to end on September 13 - would be in place for another year.

The premier said he was willing to work out a compromise with the cross bench before parliament sat on Tuesday. He needs four on side to pass the legislation.

Meanwhile, Education Minister James Merlino said he was confident students would be back in classrooms in term four, subject to Professor Sutton's approval.