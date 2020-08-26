Crossbencher proposes Vic emergency deal

The Victorian government could be forced into a compromise deal over its controversial proposal to extend the state of emergency by 12 months.

Prominent crossbencher Fiona Patten said she had "a very open conversation" with Health Minister Jenny Mikakos despite criticising the government's "sledgehammer approach" to raising the issue this week.

The Reason Party MP wants the emergency powers extended by no more than six months and a cross-party committee set up to oversee the provisions.

It comes as Victoria suffered a sharp rise in coronavirus deaths with 24 new fatalities, taking the state toll to 462 and national figure to 549.

It was just shy of Australia's worst daily figure of 25 on August 17.

Victoria registered 149 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, the third straight day of infections below 150.

As case numbers and several other key statistics fall, Peninsula Health confirmed 618 of its workers had been forced to isolate in a sign the state's second outbreak is far from over.

It follows an outbreak at its Frankston Hospital, with 44 active cases among the health provider's staff.

The state government is weathering a political storm over Premier Daniel Andrews' push to extend state of emergency powers.

The premier remained bullish on Wednesday that the legislation will pass.

"I'm confident we'll get a good outcome," Mr Andrews said.

"We've put forward ... a good and common-sense proposal to the parliament (and) we are engaging with the crossbench."

With the state opposition vehemently opposed to the extension, the government needs the support of at least four crossbenchers for the legislation to pass.

Ms Patten spoke with the health minister on Tuesday evening to discuss the proposal.

"The government knows that they don't have the numbers to pass a 12-month extension to the state of emergency ... which is reflected in their eagerness to commence negotiations," the key crossbencher said.

Ms Patten said she proposes that the state of emergency is extended by three or six months.

She also wants a select parliamentary committee to be set up to oversee government decisions during the state of emergency.

The committee would be made up of government, crossbench and opposition politicians.

"This is a little more nuanced - not such a sledgehammer approach," Ms Patten said.

The pandemic sparked a state of emergency on March 16, which is due to expire on September 13 after a maximum six extensions.

The premier said any ongoing rules would be applied with "the lightest touch possible, only what's necessary and only for so long as it is necessary".

He added an extended state of emergency allows chief health officer Brett Sutton to issue "common-sense" directions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

These included rules on face masks, mass gatherings and quarantine as well as density limits for businesses and workplaces.

He stressed the proposed extension did not mean stage four restrictions - due to end on September 13 - would be in place for another year.

Of Wednesday's deaths, 21 are related to aged care.

They include one woman in her 60s, three men in their 70s, three women and seven men in their 80s, plus six women and four men in their 90s.

There are 578 people in hospital, with 39 in intensive care and 16 on ventilators.