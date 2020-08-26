National

Call for Qantas to repay taxpayer cash

By AAP Newswire

AIRPORT STOCK - AAP

1 of 1

Qantas is facing calls to repay millions of dollars worth of taxpayer-funded subsidies as it cuts loose another 2400 workers.

Ground crews including baggage handlers and cleaners are among the jobs being outsourced by the national carrier and its budget off-shoot Jetstar.

The cuts come on top of the 6000 Qantas workers sacked in June as the airline battles losses due to COVID-19.

Many of the latest jobs to go have been on hold for months with support from the federal government's JobKeeper fund.

The Transport Workers Union argues the airline has received about half a billion dollars in support from Canberra, some of it designed to guarantee workers have jobs after the pandemic.

"Now what it wants to do is displace these jobs and pocket the difference from those workers, from their families," TWU National Secretary Michael Kaine said.

"What (Prime Minister) Scott Morrison should do is ask them to pay that money back and take an equity stake and take control of this airline and get it back on an equal footing."

Qantas spokesman Andrew David said the airline was doing what it needed to survive the pandemic, which had caused an 80 per cent drop in domestic traveller numbers.

"Outsourcing this work to specialist ground handlers would save an estimated $100 million in operating costs each year," he said, acknowledging that the news would be tough for workers.

Latest articles

News

Mitchell Shire Council election on the horizon

The time has come to cast your vote. The Mitchell Shire Council election will be held in October, and among the issues and services are sporting and community facilities, civic works and planning, waste management and animal registry. Due to...

Seymour Telegraph
News

Seymour’s Intereach office undergoing renovation

While a return date to world free of COVID-19 is far from clear, Seymour’s community can take assurance from a commitment put forward by cultural service provider Intereach. Since signing the long-term lease at 22 Station St, Intereach is...

Liam Nash
News

Webinar to explore potential of community batteries

For information about joining the webinar, email [email protected] com

David Rak

MOST POPULAR

National

Ball rolling on virus jab deal for Aussies

The federal government is proceeding with a deal with a British drug company, which could see Australians get a free coronavirus jab early next year.

AAP Newswire
National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire
National

ALP heads towards majority in NT election

Counting in the Northern Territory election puts Labor on track to retain majority government in the first major political test of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire