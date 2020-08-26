Under-pressure PM doubles down on Victoria

Scott Morrison has doubled down on his criticism of Victoria's handling of the coronavirus crisis in the face of immense pressure over his response to aged care outbreaks.

The prime minister is also growing increasingly frustrated with states refusing to reopen borders to others with low rates of infections.

Mr Morrison has slammed problems with Victorian hotel quarantine, contact tracing and virus testing under Premier Daniel Andrews.

He rejected suggestions the unprecedented attack would fracture the national cabinet.

"I wasn't seeking to direct any blame anywhere. I was just basically calling out what was the simple facts," he told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday.

"We can't ignore the fact of what's happened in Victoria and I don't believe the Victorian premier is ignoring it either. That's why we're working together to deal with the consequences of what has occurred in Victoria."

Mr Morrison has also raised concerns with the Victorian premier about his push to extend emergency powers for another 12 months.

"I think people are concerned the lockdowns will extend for another 12 months," the prime minister said.

"Of course, I don't think that's what the premier was suggesting at all but in these times we've got to be very careful about the announcements that are made and I welcome the fact that he was clarifying that yesterday."

Victoria has suffered a sharp rise in coronavirus deaths, with 24 fatalities recorded on Wednesday, taking the national toll to 549.

The state recorded another 149 infections, with new cases below 150 for the third consecutive day.

NSW has recorded six new cases and moved 366 people out of a Sydney hotel after dumping it from the quarantine program.

South Australia is considering reopening its borders to NSW and the ACT within the next fortnight.

But to the prime minister's frustration, Queensland will not follow suit.

"Australia wasn't built to have internal borders. The federation was not built to be run that way," Mr Morrison said.

He said border closures should be a last resort.

"They cost people's livelihoods, they cost people's jobs. You don't enter into having those borders lightly and nor should you," the prime minister said.

"You should be seeking all opportunities to be in a position to lift them whenever you can."