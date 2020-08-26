Australia concerned over virus reinfection

Australian health authorities are concerned about the first documented case of coronavirus reinfection after a Hong Kong man caught the disease twice.

The 33-year-old was cleared of the virus and discharged from a hospital in April, but tested positive again after returning from Spain via Britain on August 15.

The findings about the man indicate the disease, which has killed more than 800,000 people worldwide, may continue to spread despite herd immunity.

Australia's chief nurse Alison McMillan confirmed the expert panel dealing with pandemic was monitoring the research.

"This is obviously something we are concerned about, but this is the first reported case," she told reporters in Canberra.

"We will continue to monitor the evidence as it grows and consider this in relation to our response."

Ms McMillan said the case was a reminder to stay home when sick and maintain all measures to stop the spread of coronavirus.

"We've said all along our understanding of this virus is relatively new and we continue to learn new things all of the time," she said.

The Morrison government continues to face pressure over its response to nursing home outbreaks, with Labor calling for Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck to be sacked.

The prime minister blamed failures in Victoria's coronavirus protection regime for deadly nursing home outbreaks, shelving his reluctance to criticise the state response.

"The testing, the tracing and the quarantine arrangements have proven to be unacceptable and led to what we have seen with community outbreak in Victoria," Scott Morrison told parliament.

Labor Premier Daniel Andrews is facing resistance from state MPs over plans to extend emergency powers to enforce health orders for a further 12 months.

In a further sign of fraying federal-state relations, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said he understood why some Victorians were worried about the measure.

"I share those concerns and the Victorian government has to explain its decision," the deputy Liberal leader said.

There have been 342 deaths linked to aged care, with seven of Victoria's eight latest fatalities tied to the sector.

While the state's new cases remained below 150 for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, the national death toll rose to 525.

The NSW government is moving 366 people out of a Sydney hotel after dumping it from the quarantine program over health standards.

NSW and South Australia are weighing up whether to ease tight restrictions on borders with Victoria after pressure from industry and the federal government.