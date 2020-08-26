Chinese diplomat appeals for co-operation

A senior Chinese diplomat is set to make a public appeal for Australia to respect China's economic development path and social system.

Wang Xining, the deputy head of mission with the Chinese embassy in Canberra, will give a rare speech to the National Press Club on Wednesday on the topic: "China and Australia - Where to from here?"

The speech comes amid tense diplomatic and trade relations between Australia and China.

China's most recent trade-related action was the launching of an investigation into whether Australian winemakers are flooding the country with cut-price product and drowning out local producers.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison rejected any suggestion there had been dumping, pointing out Australian wines were the second most expensive in China.

China has also targeted the Australian barley, beef, education and tourism sectors.

The relationship has been heavily strained by disputes over coronavirus, foreign interference legislation, civil rights abuses and the decision to ban Huawei from Australia's 5G network.

As well, Australian security agencies have reportedly issued warnings to universities about the risks of Chinese government talent recruitment programs.

Mr Wang told a business forum late last year there was "no historical grievance or fundamental conflict of interest" between Australia and China.

"A healthy and stable bilateral relationship not only serves our interests but also contributes to Asia-Pacific prosperity and stability," he said.

"We will be able to make this partnership work better if we could view each other's development path and social system with rational thinking and respect, if we could perceive each other's growth as an opportunity rather than a threat, if we could view our collaborations with confidence and trust instead of bias and suspicion."