Morrison unveils defence sector support

By AAP Newswire

Army reservists and regular personnel. - AAP

Army reservists who may have had their civilian work hours cut or lost their jobs altogether will get access to more reserve days under a federal government plan.

The extra 210,000 reserve days are part of a $1 billion package to be unveiled by Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday to boost the defence industry as the economy struggles with the coronavirus-driven recession.

There will also be targeted recruitment to add to the 27,000-strong ADF Active Reserve.

The plan includes measures to improve job opportunities for current and former ADF personnel and their families, a $300 million national estate works program, $190 million in brought-forward works in the Northern Territory and funding for industry grants, skilling and cyber training.

"Like much of the economy, our local defence industry is doing it tough because of COVID-19," Mr Morrison said.

"We want to build our sovereign industrial capabilities and Australian workforce to keep our people safe."

