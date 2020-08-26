National

Drop in home building to weigh on growth

By AAP Newswire

A new home under construction (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A large drop in residential home construction during the coronavirus pandemic will weigh on economic growth across the nation.

Overall construction work completed during the quarter fell by a modest 0.7 per cent in the quarter to $50.1 billion, smaller than economists had expected at a time when restrictions were imposed on the nation to try and contain the virus.

But it disguised a 5.5 per cent tumble in residential building construction to be 12.1 per cent down over the year, Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed on Wednesday.

The data feeds into next week's June quarter national accounts which are expected to confirm the economy is suffering the first recession in nearly 30 years with a substantial contraction, possibly by around seven per cent.

Housing Industry Association senior economist Geordan Murray said the decline in residential building work will compound that contraction.

"The decline in home building activity can only partially be attributed to the COVID-19 disruption," Mr Murray said.

"The majority of residential building sites around the country were able to continue operating during the initial COVID-19 lockdown by implementing on-site social distancing measures."

However, he said the pipeline of new sales came to an abrupt halt during this period.

Non-residential building contracts showed a smaller 1.5 per cent decline in the quarter, while engineering bucked the trend, rising by a solid 3.8 per cent.

JP Morgan economist Tom Kennedy said the surprise strength in engineering activity creates some modest upside risk to his forecast for an overall 7.2 per cent economic contraction in the quarter.

The construction report kicks off a series of economic reports over the next few days that will give a better idea of how deep the recession has been.

The economy contracted by 0.3 per cent in the March quarter and a second consecutive negative quarters will constitute a technical recession.

The June quarter national accounts are due on September 2.

On Thursday, business investment data will be released.

Economists expect June quarter private business capital expenditure tumbled a hefty 7.9 per cent, extending the 1.6 per cent fall in the first three months of the year.

Latest articles

Sport

Protective gear for AFLW

A women’s chest guard may become standard issue to AFLW next season and extend into local football. Two national female stars, Ebony Antonio and Sabrina Frederick have raised the subject of breast injuries and the need for a protective garment to...

Robert Muir
Sport

The cycling footballer/teacher

Ray Willett of Corowa is best known locally for his football ability and his teaching at Rutherglen Primary School. But bike riding has been a significant part of his life.

Robert Muir
Sport

Basketball league bounces into Corowa

Excitement is buzzing for local basketball fans and sport enthusiasts after the announcement of a basketball league being introduced to Corowa.

Adrienne Hartnett

MOST POPULAR

National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire
National

ALP heads towards majority in NT election

Counting in the Northern Territory election puts Labor on track to retain majority government in the first major political test of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

COVID alert for Brisbane flight, cafe

A woman who stayed in Brisbane has tested positive for coronavirus on returning to Japan, sparking a health alert from Queensland authorities.

AAP Newswire