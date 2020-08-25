National

Vic man charged over threats to AFL player

By AAP Newswire

Dylan Grimes - AAP

The alleged social media tormentor of AFL player Dylan Grimes has been tracked down and charged.

Victoria Police raided a Frankston property on Monday and arrested a 39-year-old man over an investigation into online harassment.

AFL club Richmond Tigers confirmed it was the man accused of directing death threats towards Grimes after suggestions he staged for a free kick in Saturday's 12-point win over Essendon in Darwin.

He has since been charged with offences including stalking, using a telecommunications device to menace and threatening to commit a sexual offence.

The man has been released on bail but will face Frankston Magistrates Court in May next year.

Currently preparing for Richmond's Friday night match on the Gold Coast, Grimes thanked Victoria Police for protecting his family's welfare while away from home.

The severity and pointed nature of the threats went way beyond "normal post-game banter", he said, and led to him making a complaint to police.

"We were concerned for the safety of my family back home in Victoria," Grimes told the club's website.

"Honestly, I am disappointed that this has escalated to this extent.

"It's not right for anyone, including players and their families, to have their safety threatened."

Richmond chief executive Brendon Gale commended Grimes for calling out the behaviour which other players including GWS veteran Callan Ward have also highlighted this season.

"Dylan has taken an important stand on an issue that is simply unacceptable," Gale said.

