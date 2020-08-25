National

Driver jailed for killing Vic firefighter

On the last night of his life Mat Kavanagh sat with his wife in the hot summer air and watched their children play under the sprinkler.

In the morning he went to work, warning campers about the severe fire danger forecast for the coming days.

He loved the bush. Mr Kavanagh was a passionate birdwatcher who felt at home in nature. He was seconded from his usual environment department job to work as a firefighter over the summer.

It was his least favourite part of the job, especially since Black Saturday.

On January 3 bushfires had Victoria in a state of emergency, and there was a faint smell of smoke.

Mr Kavanagh and his colleague John Martin were on their way back to base at Alexandra, headed north along the Goulburn Valley Highway, northeast of Melbourne.

As they came around a sweeping bend, 47-year-old Novak John Selby was coming toward them on the wrong side of the road.

His entire car was so far over the double white lines that he was almost in the dirt on the other side.

Mr Martin had almost no warning, but tried to swerve to avoid the impact.

The two cars collided. Mr Kavanagh was pulled from the wreckage and died at the scene.

Selby had been at a trout farm looking for work that morning and was headed home.

He confronted Mr Martin at the scene, accusing him of being in the wrong. He spun the same story with police days later.

"Your actions at the scene of the accident, seeking to blame Mr Martin ... do not reflect well on you," County Court Judge Gavan Meredith said.

He jailed Selby for two years and three months on Tuesday. He'll be eligible for parole in eight months, having already served seven. He has also been banned from driving for 20 months after pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing Mr Kavanagh's death.

Selby said he had smelled smoke and must have been thinking about Black Saturday when the crash happened. His girlfriend was one of the 173 people who died in the February 2009 fires.

Mr Kavanagh's wife Jude said they'd spent the night before his death laughing at their two young children playing under the sprinklers.

"He captivated people with his storytelling and had a sparkle in his eyes ... his zest for life was infectious," she said.

His parents added that Mr Kavanagh's experience fighting the Black Saturday bushfires and later fires in Harrietville and NSW had a profound and changing effect on him.

"All emergency personnel do a wonderful job in difficult and dangerous circumstances. We should all be eternally grateful for their sacrifices," they said.

Three other Victorian firefighters died during January's devastating fires.

