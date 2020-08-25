Drunk flatmates bashed man to death: trial

Two Sydney friends standing trial for bashing a homeless pensioner to death in front of their home said the 66-year-old had made the first move, a jury has been told.

Tradesmen Nathan Kelly, 23, and Christopher McLaughlin, 25, have pleaded not guilty to murdering Paul Tavelardis, who died nine days after he was attacked in Grosvenor Crescent, Summer Hill on December 29, 2018.

The NSW Supreme Court jury was told on Tuesday a key issue will be whether the Crown can prove the accused men formed specific intent to inflict serious harm or death.

Each had been drinking heavily throughout the afternoon and evening before the 12.30am incident.

Another issue - put forward by both men's barristers - is whether the 66-year-old had tried to break into McLaughlin's ute and then struck out at Kelly with a metal pipe after the two Irishmen approached and had a short conversation.

A detective who arrived on the scene within minutes of the assault said he saw McLaughlin tell another police officer "we did nothing wrong".

"He repeated the comment 'he broke into my car' several times," Detective Senior Constable Daniel Coughlin told the court.

The officer then came across Mr Tavelardis lying on the ground with a bloody face and arm, and what appeared to be soiled pants.

"His eyes were open and moving around but he wasn't saying anything," the detective said.

In his opening address, crown prosecutor Tony McCarthy said he expected a woman would say she and her partner spent about eight hours drinking with Kelly and McLaughlin in the quartet's Grosvenor Cres apartment complex on December 28.

They moved onto the Summer Hill Hotel about 9.40pm, some 70 minutes before a barman is expected to say he organised security to escort out the slurring and red-eyed Kelly.

McLaughlin was soon on his way out too, assisted by the couple because "he was very drunk and needed assistance," Mr McCarthy said.

Kelly and McLaughlin were later seen on CCTV stumbling and laying on the ground of Summer Hill railway station.

Witnesses are expected to tell of seeing Kelly driving a Toyota Corolla around the inner west suburb, loudly revving the engine and doing at least one burnout.

That car was parked in Grosvenor Cres about 12.30am - metres from the station wagon that Mr Tavelardis called home.

Mr McCarthy said a neighbour would recall seeing the Irishmen arguing in the middle of the street and then walking towards the station wagon.

"I expect he'll say he saw Mr Tavelardis carrying a piece of white metal over his right shoulder and ... he saw Mr Kelly and Mr McLaughlin and they started to punch Mr Tavelardis," the prosecutor said.

"He saw Mr Tavelardis run away and they chased him, hitting him and punching.

"He didn't see Mr Tavelardis using the weapon he was holding."

Other witnesses are expected to say they saw Kelly repeatedly kick the 66-year-old in the back, the jury heard.

Kelly's barrister denied the kick claim and asked jurors to look closely at his client's hour-long police interview about 12 hours after the incident in which Kelly mentions being hit with the pipe.

"In the course of that attack, he responded with his fist," David Campbell SC said.

Barrister Margaret Cunneen SC said her client, like Kelly, was a man of good character and hadn't intended to kill or inflict serious harm.

Mr Tavelardis never woke from surgery and his life support was turned off on January 7.

The trial before Justice Geoffrey Bellew continues.