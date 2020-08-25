National

WA woman jailed over quarantine breach

By AAP Newswire

Magistrates Court on Hay Street Perth (file image) - AAP

A woman who admitted sneaking into Western Australia in a truck, breaching the state's coronavirus quarantine laws, has been jailed for six months.

Asher Faye Vander Sanden, 28, pleaded guilty in Perth Magistrates Court to failing to comply with a direction under WA's Emergency Management Act.

She was arrested at her partner's Scarborough home on August 11 after travelling from Victoria by road without being detected.

Vander Sanden had applied for and been granted an exemption to fly to WA and quarantine in a hotel for 14 days at her own expense.

Police made inquiries after Vander Sanden, who is a WA resident, did not arrive at Perth Airport as outlined in her application.

She faced court on Tuesday via video link from Bandyup Women's Prison where she was sentenced to six months and one day in prison.

She was made eligible for parole.

Individuals found to have breached WA's strict quarantine laws face a maximum penalty of 12 months' imprisonment or a $50,000 fine.

