Sydney park slasher found not guilty

A pharmaceutical manager accused of intentionally stabbing seven teenagers in a Sydney park has been found not guilty of all charges due to mental illness.

In her summary on Tuesday Judge Gina O'Rourke told the jury there was no reason to cast doubt, and a decision of not guilty on the grounds of mental illness was the appropriate verdict.

As the jury delivered its verdict in the Downing Centre Court following a speedy deliberation, Shannon Brett Morrison, 35, became increasingly emotional and began to cry.

The jury had earlier heard a psychiatrist's uncontested evidence that the University of NSW lecturer was suffering from schizophrenia when he attacked the youths in Turramurra's Cameron Park in January 2015.

Prosecutor Fiona Gray also submitted the jury should return a verdict that Morrison had been mentally ill.

The injuries sustained by the teenagers aged 15 to 19 included a girl whose lung was punctured by his flick knife and a male who was stabbed in the neck.

Morrison had shared close to four bottles of wine with a former work colleague at a restaurant just before the incident, and afterwards had a blood-alcohol reading of 0.23 per cent.

During the three-week trial, the jury heard evidence about Morrison's paranoid and delusional behaviour.

He would sleep with a knife by his bed and had bought spyware out of concern colleagues were talking behind his back and were counter-surveilling him.

The Hornsby man was installing a seventh CCTV camera in his two-bedroom apartment on the day of the attack.

Morrison, who is adequately medicated since the attack, testified that he felt terrible for what he had done.

"My job is to help people with cancer," he told the court.

Morrison pleaded not guilty to six charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one charge of possessing a prohibited weapon, being the knife.

Judge O'Rourke thanked the jurors for their efforts in the case that she described as a "learning curve".

Morrison's bail conditions are to remain pending a sentence hearing set for November 6.