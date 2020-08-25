SA to submit bid to host AFL finals

National

A stock image of the Adelaide Oval

South Australia is set to present its bid for Adelaide to host AFL finals matches and the grand final to league officials.

Premier Steven Marshall proposal will go to the AFL on Wednesday and he will speak personally to officials on Thursday.

"The proposal that we will put will be competitive," Mr Marshall said on Tuesday.

But the premier said SA's primary concern would always be maintaining its excellent performance in relation to reducing coronavirus numbers and keeping South Australians safe.

SA is thought to be bidding against Western Australia and Brisbane to host key finals matches.

Though Port Adelaide's strong performance this year suggests it is in the box seat to stage at least some games at Adelaide Oval.

