Aged care minister under mounting pressure

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is facing growing calls to sack Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck after his embarrassing fumbling of the sector's coronavirus death toll.

Senator Colbeck has apologised for not knowing how many deaths were linked to nursing homes at a parliamentary hearing last week.

But under pressure in parliament, the minister again stumbled over the numbers as the opposition applied the blowtorch.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese seized on a report Senator Colbeck had responsibilities ripped away from him and given to Health Minister Greg Hunt.

"That is just bizarre," Mr Albanese told his Labor colleagues on Tuesday.

"It'd be like saying to one of the Comcar drivers, 'You're still a Comcar driver but you're not allowed to drive the car'. It's absurd."

Mr Albanese is demanding Senator Colbeck be sacked for not preparing the sector for further outbreaks after the disease tore through two Sydney nursing homes.

There have been 335 coronavirus deaths linked to aged care nationally with 295 in Victoria.

More than three-quarters of Australians believe authorities failed to prepare a coronavirus strategy for aged care outbreaks.

A new Essential poll released on Tuesday also showed more than 70 per cent agreed that poor hygiene and care standards in private homes contributed to spreading the virus.

Roughly the same figure said long-term underfunding of the sector had worsened the impact of coronavirus in aged care.

Asked who was to blame for aged care outbreaks, 42 per cent of survey respondents pointed the finger at aged care providers.

State governments were at 30 per cent, ahead of the federal government at 28 per cent.

Just 49 per cent of people correctly identified the federal government is responsible for funding and regulating private aged care.

Council on the Ageing chief executive Ian Yates defended the minister, saying he had been "all over" the government's response in the sector.

"We are in meeting after meeting with the minister," he told Sky News.

"He's across the detail of what's happening. He's been a fearsome advocate within the government for the sector."

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce also threw his support behind the embattled minister.

"This sort of fascination in numbers and gotcha moments - to be quite honest it's a bit of an insult," he told reporters in Canberra.

"We all make mistakes, don't we?"