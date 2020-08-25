National

No new COVID-19 cases in Queensland

By AAP Newswire

Queensland health authorities have breathed a sigh of relief after the state recorded no new COVID-19 cases as the search continues for a missing link between two recent clusters.

There are 18 active cases including 10 connected with an outbreak at Brisbane's Youth Detention Centre in Waco.

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said on Tuesday the facility's cluster was of the same virus strain which infected a young Logan woman in June.

The woman was one of two 19-year-olds caught trying to dodge mandatory quarantine on return from Melbourne.

Dr Young cautioned the results weren't definitive proof the two clusters were connected.

"I need more information which is being done, but at this stage it does look like they could be linked," she said on Tuesday.

Authorities are still searching for a "patient zero" who links the two.

"We don't have the case between the two clusters - there's a missing link between the two," Dr Young said.

A public health alert was triggered across the Greater Brisbane area, including Logan, and Ipswich after a 77-year-old detention centre worker tested positive on Wednesday.

The number of locations deemed at risk was increased to 77 overnight.

All but 16 facility staff have undergone testing and police have tracked down 91 of the 94 young people released from detention since mid-July.

Health Minster Steven Miles said there had been 8059 tests done in the past 24 hours as he apologised to people for "extensive delays".

An extra clinic has been set up at the Gunda Pa health facility to help ease congestion.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said extra precautions had also been put in place ahead of Wednesday's clash between Jeff Horn and Tim Tszyu.

Boxing fans flying in to Townsville will be greeted by health officials who will check passengers for symptoms.

"We have a large number of people from Indigenous communities that are coming to the fight," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"It is very important that no one goes to the Jeff Horn fight if you have any symptoms. You must stay home."

Queensland Police have checked 3109 cars at the border and refused 107 people entry in the past 24 hours, with 554 people placed in quarantine.

More than 3000 passengers arrived on 68 flights during the same period, with 14 also refused entry.

Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said another on-the-spot fine had been issued for someone trying to breach border restrictions.

"Regrettably (that) takes the number of people trying to breach our borders - through either deception or avoiding them - to reach 77 plus another 19 which are before the courts."

