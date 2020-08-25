National

Victorian jobs feel brunt of shutdown

By AAP Newswire

A barista makes coffee in Melbourne (file image) - AAP



Australian payroll jobs fell by one per cent over the month to early April as the impact of the harsh stage four restrictions were felt in Victoria.

Figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday showed jobs fell 2.8 per cent in Victoria over the month to August 8, as the initial impact of the lockdown was felt.

ABS head of labour statistics Bjorn Jarvis said around 39 per cent of jobs lost in Victoria by mid-April had been regained by June 27, but by early August this had reduced to 12 per cent.

Nationally, payroll jobs at August 8 were around 4.9 per cent below the mid-March level, which was when Australia recorded its 100th confirmed COVID-19 case.

The report shows 43 per cent of jobs lost across Australia by mid-April have been regained by early August.

Just over half of the jobs worked by women had been regained in that period compared to just 19 per cent for males.

The payroll report is a special series the bureau is producing during the pandemic to gauge the impact of the crisis on the labour market.

It uses information on jobs paid through the single touch payroll system linked to the Australian Taxation Office.

