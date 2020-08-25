National

Most Australians back virus ankle trackers

By AAP Newswire

Ankle monitor - AAP

1 of 1

Three in five Australians would support making coronavirus patients wear ankle bracelets to ensure people stay in home isolation.

An Essential poll published on Tuesday shows almost two thirds of people back the closure of international borders to all foreign travellers and returning Australian citizens.

A little more than half believe any person diagnosed with the deadly disease should quarantine in a dedicated facility rather than at home.

The survey of 1068 respondents found the highest support for even stricter border measures was among voters aged 55 and over, at 78 per cent.

Women were also more likely than men to back keeping returning Australians and foreign travellers out.

Support for ankle bracelet tracking for infected people was lowest among people aged between 18 and 34, with less than half in favour.

About 71 per cent of older respondents supported the measure.

The number of Australians very concerned about coronavirus has fallen from 50 per cent to 40 per cent since the previous survey a fortnight ago.

Support for the federal government's overall handling slipped to 61 per cent, down from a high of 72 per cent in mid-June.

The government has been under significant pressure over its mishandling of deadly outbreaks in aged care.

The Victorian government rated the poorest of the states, with 47 per cent positive about the response amid the ongoing outbreak.

Support for the NSW response also fell slightly to 59 per cent while South Australia (65 per cent), Queensland (73 per cent) and Western Australia (84 per cent) all rated higher.

Latest articles

World

Signs of emotion from terrorist Tarrant

Australian terrorist Brenton Tarrant remains in the dock in the New Zealand High Court as he listens to victims from his shooting in Christchurch last year.

AAP Newswire
World

Unrest after US police shoot black man

Wisconsin’s National Guard has been called in following sometimes violent protests over the police shooting of a black man in Kenosha.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump repeats warning of ‘rigged’ election

US President Donald Trump has again warned without evidence he could face a “rigged” election as the Republican National Convention begins in North Carolina.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Ball rolling on virus jab deal for Aussies

The federal government is proceeding with a deal with a British drug company, which could see Australians get a free coronavirus jab early next year.

AAP Newswire
National

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney’s Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire