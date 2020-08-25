Man jailed over big Adelaide meth lab

A man who admitted his involvement with a multi-million dollar drug manufacturing operation in Adelaide has been jailed for seven years.

Houshang Naroie pleaded guilty to one count of manufacturing a large commercial quantity of a controlled drug in relation to a clandestine lab found at a property in Adelaide's south in 2018.

Sentencing Naroie on Tuesday, District Court Judge Jane Schammer said police found 12.4 kilograms of highly pure methamphetamine at the home and another 24.4 kilograms of various levels of purity.

She said the drugs were likely destined for sale in kilogram amounts to high end or middle-level dealers.

If sold in kilogram lots it had a value of about $4.2 million but if sold as about 366,000 street deals the value was likely to be up to $18.3 million.

Judge Schammer said she accepted that Naroie was acting under instructions from others but described his role as key in what was a large scale manufacturing operation.

"The sheer scale and value of the enterprise indicate both the trust placed in you by those further up the chain and your role in that hierarchy," she said.

The judge said she accepted that the 38-year-old now sincerely regretted his actions and was committed to making amends for his behaviour.

But she said his offending was serious and imposed a jail term of seven years and one month with a non-parole period of four years.