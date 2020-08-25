National

Qld man in court over border breach

By AAP Newswire

Queensland-NSW border checkpoint (file image) - AAP

A 28-year-old man who slipped into Queensland after being refused entry into the state three times has admitted failing to comply with a COVID-19 direction.

James Steven Nech was ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid community service after pleading guilty in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Nech was arrested on Monday when he was found with his partner and two children at his house in the Brisbane suburb of Indooroopilly.

He had been refused entry into Queensland three times after visiting the Tweed area, just south of the border on August 20.

The court heard he received a $4003 fine on his last attempt.

Nech is required to quarantine for 14 days once released from custody.

No conviction was recorded.

