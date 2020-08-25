Nationals claim victory on uni fee reforms

Social work and psychology students will likely be spared looming university fee hikes, with the Nationals claiming a major policy win over their Liberal stablemates.

Junior education minister Andrew Gee has been publicly pushing to carve the courses away from humanities, fearing the proposed price increases could fuel inequality in the bush.

Instead, Mr Gee wants the courses bundled together with allied health, putting them in a lower cost band.

He claims Education Minister Dan Tehan has agreed to the demand.

A spokesman for Mr Tehan said he would not comment until the legislation has gone through the coalition's joint party room meeting on Tuesday.

Mr Gee claimed the minister also agreed to abandon a deadline for university students to finish or face higher fees.

The original proposal would have given students until the start of 2024 to finish their courses.

Mr Gee said many part-time and online students in regional areas took more than three years to complete studies while balancing work and family commitments.

The junior minister also raised concerns the $5000 tertiary access payment would encourage country kids to leave to study in the city.

He said the legislation would be amended to allow country universities to offer the payments to their students.

"We think it's a winner and we think that it helps bridge that great divide between the city and the bush," Mr Gee said.

Labor has described the proposed university reforms as friendless and members of the Senate cross bench have also raised concerns.

"It's well past time that Scott Morrison dumped his plan to make it harder and more expensive for Australians to go to uni," opposition education spokeswoman Tanya Plibersek told AAP.

The legislation will likely be sent to a Senate committee for scrutiny.