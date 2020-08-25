National

Nationals claim victory on uni fee reforms

By AAP Newswire

ANDREW GEE PRESSER - AAP

1 of 1

Social work and psychology students will likely be spared looming university fee hikes, with the Nationals claiming a major policy win over their Liberal stablemates.

Junior education minister Andrew Gee has been publicly pushing to carve the courses away from humanities, fearing the proposed price increases could fuel inequality in the bush.

Instead, Mr Gee wants the courses bundled together with allied health, putting them in a lower cost band.

He claims Education Minister Dan Tehan has agreed to the demand.

A spokesman for Mr Tehan said he would not comment until the legislation has gone through the coalition's joint party room meeting on Tuesday.

Mr Gee claimed the minister also agreed to abandon a deadline for university students to finish or face higher fees.

The original proposal would have given students until the start of 2024 to finish their courses.

Mr Gee said many part-time and online students in regional areas took more than three years to complete studies while balancing work and family commitments.

The junior minister also raised concerns the $5000 tertiary access payment would encourage country kids to leave to study in the city.

He said the legislation would be amended to allow country universities to offer the payments to their students.

"We think it's a winner and we think that it helps bridge that great divide between the city and the bush," Mr Gee said.

Labor has described the proposed university reforms as friendless and members of the Senate cross bench have also raised concerns.

"It's well past time that Scott Morrison dumped his plan to make it harder and more expensive for Australians to go to uni," opposition education spokeswoman Tanya Plibersek told AAP.

The legislation will likely be sent to a Senate committee for scrutiny.

Latest articles

News

Sport stars support Benalla students

They say it’s not what you know, but who you know and St Joseph’s Primary Deputy Principal Leigh Symons put that into practice recently when looking for ways to inspire students. The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for people from all walks of...

Simon Ruppert
News

AusNet uses new technology to map powerlines in north east

Energy company AusNet Services has utilised new LiDAR technology to map its electricity distribution network in recent weeks. The technology, which uses laser light to measure distances, is being used to create a 3D model of the network, which is...

Benalla Ensign
News

Shovel-ready tourism projects top of Haines’ agenda ahead of special budget

Federal Member for Indi Helen Haines has urged the Federal Government to create a new Regional Tourism Infrastructure Fund for Indi ahead of the special budget scheduled for October. In her submission to treasurer Josh Frydenberg last week, Dr...

Meg Saultry

MOST POPULAR

National

Ball rolling on virus jab deal for Aussies

The federal government is proceeding with a deal with a British drug company, which could see Australians get a free coronavirus jab early next year.

AAP Newswire
National

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney’s Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire