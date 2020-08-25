National

SA workers to get paid pandemic leave

By AAP Newswire

SA Minister for Health Stephen Wade at Adelaide Airport. - AAP

Paid pandemic leave is now available in South Australia with workers forced to islolate or quarantine and who don't have access to sick leave to receive $1500 from the state government.

The payments will also be available to anyone who needs to take leave to care for someone required to quarantine.

A separate upfront testing' payment of $300 will be available for eligible workers in an identified COVID-19 cluster, who are required to self-isolate while awaiting a coronavirus test.

Health Minister Stephen Wade says the scheme provides a financial incentive for casual workers to follow public health advice and reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

"The last thing we want is for any South Australian to have to make a choice between putting food on the table and protecting the community from possible infection and a potential second wave," Mr Wade said.

"Lack of leave entitlements for workers, particularly casual workers, is considered a significant risk factor in not complying with isolation requirements.

"We've seen, interstate, the serious consequences of individuals who have continued to work while showing symptoms of COVID-19 or awaiting test results with data from Victoria indicating as many as nine out of 10 people who later tested positive for coronavirus were not self-isolating between the onset of symptoms and getting a test."

SA Unions Secretary Angas Story said any money for workers who were saving lives and saving jobs by staying home and doing the right thing was welcome.

"This new temporary, paid leave entitlement helps ensure casual workers will not lose wages or risk their job to isolate or get tested when they need to," he said.

Mr Wade said it was important for South Australians to remain "hypervigilant" in the fight against the coronavirus.

He said the leave scheme was also expected to help protect the most vulnerable to COVID-19, particularly those in residential aged care or supported disability accommodation, who were often supported by a highly-casualised workforce.

Similar schemes are also in place in Victoria, Queensland and the ACT.

The federal government partially funds the Victorian scheme, because it has declared a state of disaster.

