SA closer to lifting NSW and ACT borders

South Australia is considering dropping COVID-19 border restrictions for people coming from NSW and the ACT within the next two weeks.

Premier Steven Marshall says officials are looking carefully at the border issue and the need for people to quarantine for two weeks if they enter SA from those jurisdictions.

He says while there will be no immediate announcement, the border measures could be lifted in September.

From Friday, SA will also reintroduce a 40km buffer zone for people living either side of the Victorian border.

That will allow people in those close border communities to move in and out of SA more freely.

The buffer zone was dropped last week, closing SA off to everyone except essential travellers coming from Victoria.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said the change was the result of a fall in the number of virus cases in regional areas close to SA.

"I'm very confident it will be safe to go back to having that 40km buffer zone," Professor Spurrier said.

"That does make life easier for a large number of people."

In other changes announced on Tuesday, people travelling to SA from Queensland, the Northern Territory, Western Australia and Tasmania who transit through the Sydney or Canberra airports will no longer need to self-isolate for two weeks.