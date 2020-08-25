National

Vic police reopen 1980 cold case murder

By AAP Newswire

Thomas Cooper - AAP

A $1 million reward is being offered for information to solve the murder of an 18-year-old man shot at a popular spot for young couples in Melbourne 40 years ago.

Thomas Cooper and his 16-year-old girlfriend were sitting in his Holden HQ sedan at Ricketts Point in Beaumaris on the night of August 18, 1980.

A man wearing a hat approached the car and smashed the driver's side window.

Thomas tried to drive away but the man shot him a number of times.

His girlfriend was able to steer the car away from the area and was not injured.

The area was a well-known spot for couples to go "parking" and Thomas and his girlfriend went there several times a week, Victoria Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Homicide Squad boss Detective Inspector Dean Thomas said while the reason for the murder was unclear, Thomas's girlfriend could have been the target.

"There are a number of possibilities, including that the shooting was sexually motivated and the girl in the car may have been the target," he said.

"We know that many couples regularly went to this location so the offender may have been stalking the area."

Police don't have a suspect but they do have a digital composite image of a man they want to speak to that was created after Thomas's murder.

The image has been updated to show what this man might look like in 2020 and versions depict him with and without a hat.

"We're hopeful that after four decades, this person is ready to come forward and assist us and bring (Cooper's) family some justice," Det Insp Thomas said.

The $1 million reward has been increased from $50,000 and will be paid for information leading to the conviction of the person responsible.

