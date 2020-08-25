National

$1 million reward for Vic cold case murder

By AAP Newswire

Thomas Cooper - AAP

1 of 1

A $1 million reward is being offered as police try again to solve the murder of an 18-year-old man shot at a popular spot for young couples in Melbourne 40 years ago.

Thomas Cooper and his 16-year-old girlfriend were sitting in his Holden HQ sedan at Ricketts Point in Beaumaris on the night of August 18, 1980.

A man wearing a hat approached the car and smashed the driver's side window.

Thomas tried to drive away but the man shot him a number of times.

His girlfriend was able to steer the car away from the area and was not injured.

The unnamed girlfriend died in May this year, Victoria Police revealed on Tuesday.

The area was a well known spot for couples to go parking and Thomas and his girlfriend went there several times a week.

Homicide Squad boss Detective Inspector Dean Thomas said while the reason for the murder was unclear, Thomas's girlfriend could have been the target.

"There are a number of possibilities, including that the shooting was sexually motivated and the girl in the car may have been the target," he said.

"We know that many couples regularly went to this location so the offender may have been stalking the area."

Det Insp Thomas added police had exhausted all their inquiries.

"We've spoken to a large number of people through the course of this inquiry, all with varying motives, but at this stage we can't land on one," he said.

But he added police are confident the reward will lead to a breakthrough.

"We know what happens over time - relationships break down, relationship change and people move on," he said.

There was nothing in the backgrounds of Cooper or his girlfriend that explained the murder, Det Insp Thomas said.

He said not having the murder solved had taken its toll on his girlfriend and family.

"How do you hold up when you've lost a loved one in such tragic circumstances and you never get an answer as to why?" he said.

"It might just provide them (Cooper's family) with something."

Police have a digital composite image of a man they want to speak to that was created after Thomas' murder.

The image has been updated to show what this man might look like in 2020 and versions depict him with and without a hat.

"We're hopeful that after four decades, this person is ready to come forward and assist us and bring (Cooper's) family some justice," Det Insp Thomas said.

The $1 million reward has been increased from $50,000 and will be paid for information leading to the conviction of the person responsible.

Latest articles

World

Signs of emotion from terrorist Tarrant

Australian terrorist Brenton Tarrant remains in the dock in the New Zealand High Court as he listens to victims from his shooting in Christchurch last year.

AAP Newswire
World

Unrest after US police shoot black man

Wisconsin’s National Guard has been called in following sometimes violent protests over the police shooting of a black man in Kenosha.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump repeats warning of ‘rigged’ election

US President Donald Trump has again warned without evidence he could face a “rigged” election as the Republican National Convention begins in North Carolina.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Ball rolling on virus jab deal for Aussies

The federal government is proceeding with a deal with a British drug company, which could see Australians get a free coronavirus jab early next year.

AAP Newswire
National

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney’s Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire