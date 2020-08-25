National

Conman Peter Foster charged with fraud

By AAP Newswire

PETER FOSTER EXTRADITION - AAP

Conman Peter Foster will appear in a Sydney court to face fraud charges related to an online scam.

Foster was extradited from Queensland by officers from Sydney City Police Area Command on Monday night and charged at Mascot Police Station.

The 57-year-old was refused bail to appear at Central Local Court on Tuesday.

Foster has been charged with five counts of publishing false misleading material to obtain an advantage, ten counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception and knowingly deal with proceeds of crime with intent to conceal.

NSW Police will allege in court that Foster defrauded a man in Hong Kong of nearly $2 million dollars through an online scam.

Foster was nabbed while strolling a Port Douglas beach on Thursday.

Hours before his arrest, the scam artist posted about going on a diet and looking for love on social media.

"I am on a quest to lose those 20 kilos before Christmas so I may find a new love to kiss under the mistletoe," Foster wrote.

Foster has been in and out of jail since 1995 for fraud offences, including a multi-million dollar weight-loss scam.

He sparked turmoil for former British prime minister Tony Blair in 2002 when - acting as a financial advisor - he helped Mr Blair's wife Cherie buy two discounted apartments.

