Three new COVID-19 cases for NSW

NSW has recorded three new COVID-19 cases with the premier saying the state is tracking better than it was a few weeks ago in its fight against the virus.

Of the three cases diagnosed in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday, one is a returned traveller in hotel quarantine and the other two are close contacts of previously known cases.

One of those is a healthcare worker at Liverpool Hospital and the other is a student from Our Lady of Mercy College in Parramatta. Both have been in self-isolation during their infectious periods.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the high numbers of people coming forward for testing has helped the state move into a stronger position to control the spread of the virus.

"We are in a much better position today than we were a few weeks ago," she told reporters in Sydney on Tuesday.

The premier on Monday launched a testing blitz in southwest and western Sydney after noting some 15 coronavirus cases had come out of those areas over the past few weeks.

None are linked to known clusters.

She's urging anyone with even the mildest symptoms to come forward for testing as the state attempts to break the back of community transmission.

Ms Berejiklian said NSW was at a tail end of its latest virus scare but wasn't completely out of the woods.

It came as a Sydney hotel quarantine security guard diagnosed with the virus was fined $2000 for visiting Westfield Burwood after his test on Thursday and Burwood's Service NSW building on Friday afternoon.

The 22-year-old Campsie man was on Saturday confirmed as the second Marriott hotel security guard to catch the virus, and was fined on Sunday.

NSW Labor health spokesman Ryan Park said private security guards should be taken off NSW hotel quarantine if they aren't up to the job.

The guard was originally uncovered as part of a week-long testing blitz of 700 contacts of the first guard who fell ill.

Investigations are continuing to determine if his case is linked to the original security guard.