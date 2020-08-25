National

Sydney testing push to mop up virus cases

By AAP Newswire

AUSTRALIA CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 - AAP

1 of 1

NSW has embarked on a testing blitz to mop up troubling COVID-19 community transmission in Sydney's west and southwest.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian launched the push on Monday after noting some 15 coronavirus cases had come out of those areas over the past few weeks.

None are linked to known clusters.

She's urging anyone with even the mildest symptoms to come forward for testing as the state attempts to break the back of community transmission.

"We know there is community transmission lurking in and around south-western and western Sydney," Ms Berejiklian told reporters on Monday.

NSW recorded three new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday with just one acquired locally - a close contact of a previous case who has been in isolation.

Ms Berejiklian said NSW was at a tail end of its latest virus scare but wasn't completely out of the woods.

It came as a Sydney hotel quarantine security guard diagnosed with the virus was fined $2000 for visiting Westfield Burwood after his test on Thursday and Burwood's Service NSW building on Friday afternoon.

The 22-year-old Campsie man was on Saturday confirmed as the second Marriott hotel security guard to catch the virus, and was fined on Sunday.

NSW Labor health spokesman Ryan Park said private security guards should be taken off NSW hotel quarantine if they aren't up to the job.

The guard was originally uncovered as part of a week-long testing blitz of 700 contacts of the first guard who fell ill.

Investigations are continuing to determine if his case is linked to the original security guard.

Latest articles

Virus updates

Two new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has recorded two new active COVID-19 cases connected to an outbreak of 17 people.

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton police officer overcomes PTSD with companion dog

For Shepparton police officer Liam Murdock his dog Gypsy is not just a dog - she is a support system.

Liz Mellino
News

Longwood locals furious with proposed truck route

Longwood residents are furious their small town has been earmarked to be used as a proposed route for superload trucks to travel to Melbourne.

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

National

Ball rolling on virus jab deal for Aussies

The federal government is proceeding with a deal with a British drug company, which could see Australians get a free coronavirus jab early next year.

AAP Newswire
National

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney’s Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire