Sydney testing push to mop up virus cases

NSW has embarked on a testing blitz to mop up troubling COVID-19 community transmission in Sydney's west and southwest.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian launched the push on Monday after noting some 15 coronavirus cases had come out of those areas over the past few weeks.

None are linked to known clusters.

She's urging anyone with even the mildest symptoms to come forward for testing as the state attempts to break the back of community transmission.

"We know there is community transmission lurking in and around south-western and western Sydney," Ms Berejiklian told reporters on Monday.

NSW recorded three new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday with just one acquired locally - a close contact of a previous case who has been in isolation.

Ms Berejiklian said NSW was at a tail end of its latest virus scare but wasn't completely out of the woods.

It came as a Sydney hotel quarantine security guard diagnosed with the virus was fined $2000 for visiting Westfield Burwood after his test on Thursday and Burwood's Service NSW building on Friday afternoon.

The 22-year-old Campsie man was on Saturday confirmed as the second Marriott hotel security guard to catch the virus, and was fined on Sunday.

NSW Labor health spokesman Ryan Park said private security guards should be taken off NSW hotel quarantine if they aren't up to the job.

The guard was originally uncovered as part of a week-long testing blitz of 700 contacts of the first guard who fell ill.

Investigations are continuing to determine if his case is linked to the original security guard.