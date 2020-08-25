National

Gunner Labor government returned in NT

By AAP Newswire

NT ELECTION - AAP

1 of 1

The Gunner Labor government has claimed victory in the Northern Territory election after a campaign dominated by COVID-19 and the economy.

The latest count from the Northern Territory Electoral Commission confirms Labor will hold at least 13 seats in the 25-member assembly.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner said he did not see victory "as a reward, but as a renewal of our responsibilities to Territorians".

"In backing Labor, you chose the future over the past. You chose stability and certainty. You chose strong and secure borders. You chose jobs, not cuts," he said in a statement posted on Facebook.

"I know that your support, your faith, comes with a simple instruction to my team: just keep working. And we will."

CLP leader Lia Finocchiaro said in a statement it was now clear Labor had enough seats for form government.

"I called Michael Gunner a short time ago to congratulate him and the Labor Party on winning the election, and urged him to move immediately to take real action on the economy," she said.

"The rhetoric from the Gunner government about 'saving jobs and savings lives' needs to stop and tangible action must be taken without delay."

The most recent figures from the Northern Territory Electoral Commission show Labor ahead in 16 seats, with the CLP leading in six, independents in two and the Territory Alliance in one.

A formal declaration of the poll is scheduled for September 7, as postal votes continue to be returned.

Alliance leader Terry Mills was the biggest casualty of election night, losing his seat of Blain.

Latest articles

Sport

Echuca’s Ollie Wines insists he is happy at Port

Echuca’s Ollie Wines has played down speculation he will seek a trade back to Victoria at the end of the AFL season, insisting he is happy at Port Adelaide. The 25-year-old is contracted with the Power until the end of 2022, but he has consistently...

Brayden May
Sport

Tat Chat - Hill Top golf

HILL TOP GOLF 23-8-2020 by FoozleGood fields continue despite COVID-19 restrictions and depth-of-winter conditions. The course is holding up remarkably well with golf carts restricted to travelling in the rough, but golfers keep scanning the...

Shepparton News
Sport

Jacobson building momentum

Mooroopna product Garry Jacobson was happy with his efforts across a Supercars weekend dominated by Scott McLaughlin. Darwin’s Hidden Valley Raceway was putty in the hands of McLaughlin, who won all three races of the SuperSprint, but Jacobson was...

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

National

Ball rolling on virus jab deal for Aussies

The federal government is proceeding with a deal with a British drug company, which could see Australians get a free coronavirus jab early next year.

AAP Newswire
National

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney’s Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire