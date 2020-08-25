Vic records 148 new virus cases, 8 deaths

Victoria has recorded 148 new cases of coronavirus and eight more deaths, taking the state's death toll to 438 and the national figure to 525.

The figures come as the political stoush ramps up over a proposed 12-month extension to Victoria's state of emergency to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prominent crossbencher Fiona Patten said on Tuesday morning that the proposal would not have the necessary numbers in parliament.

With cases hitting their lowest point in seven weeks on Monday, Premier Daniel Andrews flagged plans to rewrite the Public Health and Wellbeing Act to allow a state of emergency to last for up to 18 months.

At present, the declaration can only run for six months and is due to expire on September 13 along with Melbourne's stage four lockdown and regional Victoria's stage three rules.

Mr Andrews said his government would no longer be able to dictate guidelines on mandatory mask use, isolation rules and business density limits without a 12-month extension.

"We've got to protect public health, there can be no economic rebuilding until we fix this problem," he told reporters.

Opposition Leader Michael O'Brien said the state coalition would vehemently oppose a long-term extension which would allow the premier to unilaterally keep Victoria locked down.

It means the Labor government will have to win the support of four upper-house crossbenchers to pass it into law if and when parliament next sits.

But Ms Patten said as the proposal stands, it is doomed to failure.

"If there was some compromise, if there was some reworking of this, if there was an idea or some surety that there was a plan ahead, then I think you might bring the cross benchers to the table," the Reason Party MP told 3AW.

"But at the moment they are not there.

"I am opposing it - I can't see any way to support this."

Ms Patten had said earlier in a statement to AAP that the 12-month proposal is an overreach.

"These powers should not go unchecked. The government should rework their proposal and come back to the crossbench with a three- or six-month extension," she said.

Liberal Democrats MPs David Limbrick and Tim Quilty have also indicated they will block the current proposal.

The backlash prompted Mr Andrews to take to Twitter overnight to tell Victorians the proposal was about keeping people safe and does not mean the current lockdown will be extended.

"Extending the State of Emergency is about ensuring that we can legally make the changes our health experts need to keep us safe," he said.

"This does not change how long our current lockdown will last, or increase the restrictions we face."

The political debate came as new cases in Victoria plummeted to 116 on Monday, the lowest figure since 74 on July 5.

The premier said the lower daily case numbers and a general decline in coronavirus indicators were great news for the state.

There remain 3701 active cases in Victoria, with 1568 of those linked to the aged-care sector.

So-called mystery cases were up 108 to 4028 on Monday.