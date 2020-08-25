Andrews must haggle over emergency powers

Premier Daniel Andrews will have to strike a deal with crossbenchers if he is to succeed in his plans to extend Victoria's state of emergency.

A state of emergency was first declared in Victoria on March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic and is due to expire on September 13 after several extensions.

Mr Andrews wants to change legislation so it can be extended for a further 12 months.

Opposition Leader Michael O'Brien has ruled out supporting the bill, describing it as a "power grab", while almost all the crossbench MPs in the upper house oppose it in its current form.

The premier said an extended state of emergency would allow the state's chief health officer to issue "common-sense" directions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

These include rules around face masks, mass gatherings and quarantine, as well as density limits for businesses and workplaces.

He stressed the proposed extension did not mean stage four restrictions - also due to end on September 13 - will be in place for another year.

"That is not accurate. That's not what's happening here," Mr Andrews told reporters on Tuesday.

"Once we get those numbers down we'll be able to have an easier set of rules. We're not going to go from stage four to no rules at all. That's just not going to be possible."

The premier said he was willing to work out a compromise with the crossbench before parliament sits on Tuesday. He will need four on side to pass the legislation.

Key crossbencher Fiona Patten earlier indicated she may support the bill "if there was some compromise".

"If there was some reworking of this ... then you might bring the crossbenchers to the table, but at the moment they're not there," the Reason Party MP told 3AW radio.

Former senator Derryn Hinch said the two crossbenchers from his Justice Party may support the bill with amendments.

"This can be done, but it won't be 12 months," he told 3AW radio.

"Maybe a rolling month-by-month extension of the state of emergency may be the way to go and that will give parliament some control of it."

Liberal Democrats David Limbrick and Tim Quilty have urged their fellow crossbenchers not to negotiate a shorter extension with the government.

"That gets a big no from us. They need to know that the people of Victoria are watching, and they are not going to stand for any grubby deals," Mr Quilty said in a statement.

"The government has treated the people we represent, the crossbench, and the democratic process with contempt throughout this. It is time for democracy to bite back and simply reject this legislation."

Victoria recorded eight deaths and 148 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday - its second consecutive day under 150 cases.

The latest victims were two men in their 70s, four women and one man in their 80s and one woman in her 90s.

Seven of the deaths are linked to outbreaks in aged care, where some 1530 cases remain active across 123 facilities.

The latest fatalities bring the state's death toll to 438 and the national figure to 525.

There are 617 Victorians in hospital battling the virus, with 35 receiving intensive care.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton say he's hopeful fewer than 100 will be in hospital next week.

There's also hope for Victorian parents, with Education Minister James Merlino confident students will be back in classrooms in term four, subject to Professor Sutton's approval.