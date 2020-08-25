States rethink strict virus border rules

A push by the federal government and industry groups to reopen state borders is having an impact, with South Australia reconsidering its restrictions.

SA is looking at lifting border restrictions for people from NSW and the ACT within the next fortnight.

From Friday the state is also reintroducing a 40km buffer zone for people living either side of the Victorian border.

NSW is also looking at changing its Victorian border buffer zone from 2.5km back to the original 50km.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud had earlier criticised NSW for not doing enough to help farmers needing to cross borders, while criticising Queensland over its restrictions.

"They (NSW) were very quick to criticise yet they've done three parts of bugger all in trying to help Victorian regional Australians in getting those borders in practical common sense solution," he told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday.

Senior government ministers have long been calling on state leaders to open their borders, citing issues on agriculture, tourism and the broader economy.

A coalition of peak business groups has also urged action.

Victoria recorded 148 new cases on Tuesday and another eight deaths, taking the national toll to 525.

Seven of the deaths are related to aged care.

NSW has recorded three cases, one from a returned traveller in hotel quarantine and the other two linked to previous cases.

Draft legislation outlining the future of wage subsidies and the dole will hit parliament on Wednesday, but Labor will be unable to oppose planned rate reductions as the payments are up to the treasurer.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said Labor had received draft legislation on Monday night outlining the future of JobKeeper and JobSeeker.

The bill extends the payment timeframe rather than outlining a staggered drop in the rates.

"There aren't any changes to amounts in the legislation, because that's up to the treasurer," Mr Albanese told ABC radio.

The Morrison government plans to cut JobKeeper payments from $1500 to $1200 per fortnight at the end of September, and then to $1000 from December to March.

Labor wants the rate to remain at $1500 for another six months with Victoria's coronavirus lockdown smashing the national economy.

JobSeeker is set to reduce from $1100 to $800 per fortnight until the end of the year before the government develops a longer-term plan.

Labor says it should remain at the higher rate beyond September.

The government has unveiled plans to continue pandemic-inspired emergency powers for employers to change workers' hours, duties and location.

Under the bill, businesses no longer accessing JobKeeper would retain the industrial relations flexibility measures provided a 10 per cent hit to revenue can be shown.

The government originally floated extending the provisions for all former JobKeeper recipients, but Mr Albanese says it's still concerning.

"We want to make sure that low paid workers aren't missing out and aren't going to have their already low wages slashed substantially under this legislation," he said.