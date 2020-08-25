WA loses bid for new Palmer borders trial

Western Australia has lost its bid for a new Federal Court trial against Clive Palmer in relation to the state's border closures.

But the state's position has been potentially strengthened ahead of the matter going before the High Court, with a judge finding that the hard borders are stronger than any alternative approach to keeping COVID-19 out of the state.

The High Court will ultimately determine Mr Palmer's claim that the restrictions are unconstitutional because they limit free movement between the states.

Justice Darryl Rangiah delivered his reserved decision on Tuesday after being tasked with establishing key facts in the dispute.

He ruled against WA's argument that the case should be vacated in light of the Commonwealth withdrawing its support for Mr Palmer's position.

WA Solicitor-General Joshua Thomson SC had claimed that retaining the Commonwealth's expert testimony despite its withdrawal would prejudice the state.

Justice Rangiah disagreed, saying the prejudice had been caused by the Commonwealth intervening in support of Mr Palmer in the first instance.

He said Mr Palmer's legal team would adopt any submissions and expert evidence previously presented by the Commonwealth, so there would be no point in having a new hearing.

The matter is expected to be heard in the High Court in October.

Justice Rangiah noted that WA's border restrictions did not eliminate the potential import of COVID-19 since they exempt some travellers.

But the daily number of people entering the state had fallen from around 3500 in March to about 470, meaning the controls had a "very substantial effect" of reducing the likelihood of the virus being imported.

Justice Rangiah said if the border restrictions were completely removed, the probability of COVID-19 being imported from anywhere in Australia was high.

Victoria was assessed as high probability, NSW moderate and Queensland uncertain due to recent outbreaks, while other states and territories were deemed low or very low.

If a person entered WA while infectious, there was at least a moderate probability of uncontrolled outbreaks which could have "catastrophic" health consequences.

WA would be unable to safely manage putting all arrivals into mandatory hotel quarantine and alternative measures, such as additional screening and mandatory face masks, would be less effective than border closures, Justice Rangiah said.

That included the introduction of a "hot spot" regime, banning people from entering from certain designated problem areas, which the Commonwealth had argued during the trial would be just as effective as border closures.

Justice Rangiah said a "precautionary approach" should be taken given the potentially serious consequences of the virus spreading.

Mr Palmer launched his challenge against WA's coronavirus-related border restrictions after he was denied an exemption to enter the state.

But it emerged that Mr Palmer had offered to withdraw the case if officials agreed to move unrelated arbitration hearings from Perth to Canberra.

Mr Palmer is separately seeking almost $30 billion in damages from WA over a decision by the former state government not to assess one of his mining projects.

The McGowan government has responded by rushing extraordinary legislation through parliament to amend a 2002 state agreement with Mr Palmer's Mineralogy company and terminate arbitration between the two parties.