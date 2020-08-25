National

Federal Court to rule on WA border closure

By AAP Newswire

Clive Palmer's challenge of Western Australia's border closures is set to reach a critical juncture with a judgment due in the Federal Court.

Justice Darryl Rangiah will on Tuesday deliver his reserved decision after being tasked with establishing key facts in the dispute.

It will pave the way for the matter to go before the High Court which will ultimately decide whether WA's border closures are unconstitutional.

Justice Rangiah will also determine whether the case should be vacated and a new trial of the issues convened after the Commonwealth withdrew its support for Mr Palmer's position.

That position was argued by WA Solicitor-General Joshua Thomson SC, who claimed that retaining the Commonwealth's expert testimony despite its withdrawal would disadvantage the state.

Mr Palmer's barrister Peter Dunning disagreed, saying the evidence could not simply be disregarded even if a new trial was called, while the Commonwealth declined to make a submission on the basis it was no longer involved.

The matter is expected to be heard in the High Court in October but a delay is likely if a new trial of issues is ordered.

Mr Palmer launched his challenge against WA's coronavirus-related border restrictions after he was denied an exemption to enter the state.

But it has emerged that Mr Palmer had offered to withdraw the case if officials agreed to move unrelated arbitration hearings from Perth to Canberra.

The offer was made earlier this month in a letter, tabled in state parliament, from the in-house counsel for Mineralogy to WA's state solicitor's office.

Mr Palmer is separately seeking almost $30 billion in damages from WA over a decision by the former state government not to assess one of his mining projects.

The McGowan government has responded by rushing extraordinary legislation through parliament to amend a 2002 state agreement with Mr Palmer's Mineralogy company and terminate arbitration between the two parties.

