Mood improves as virus infections ease

Australian consumers appear to have more of a spring in their step on signs Victoria is gaining control of the rate of coronavirus infections.

The weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index jumped 4.6 per cent, one of the largest increases in sentiment in the last three months.

It builds on the 2.4 per cent increase last week, which ended seven weeks of declines.

"The substantial decline in active cases in Melbourne and continued low numbers in Sydney have raised hopes that the pandemic can be contained without a broadening of lockdowns beyond those already in place," ANZ head of Australian economics David Plank said.

Views on current finances and economics conditions also rose.

Consumer confidence is a pointer to future household spending.

However, a separate survey by finance information platform Money.com.au found people haven't necessarily been squirrelling their money away in savings accounts.

It found two-third of Australians weren't saving, even before the pandemic set in and the resulting mass job losses.

It also found among its 1000 respondents that over a quarter weren't saving because of low interest rates.

This is slightly at odds with the view of Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe who has said that negative interest rates in Australia are unlikely because they encourage people to save more to reach their nest egg target.

The official cash rate has been at a record low 0.25 per cent since March, a level Dr Lowe expects could be in place for three years.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned parliament on Monday that next week's national accounts will show a "substantial" economic contraction.

Business leaders believe further damage to the economy could be expected unless the states agree to a uniform set of border controls.

Almost 30 groups have signed a joint letter to the prime minister and state and territory leaders warning the piecemeal border closures are impacting families, destroying jobs and crippling the economic recovery.

"A transparent and easily understood set of nationally consistent principles is urgently needed," the groups said.

"This would allow states and territories to apply a uniform set of internal border controls in response to outbreaks or changes in conditions."

Business Council chief Jennifer Westacott says while the border closures have been important to deal with COVID-19 they have ignored the way modern business operates.

"We urge national cabinet to agree to a national framework that clearly sets out the thresholds of when internal border controls can be implemented and how they would apply," she said.

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers said the states were listening to medical advice and the worst thing for the economy would be another outbreak.