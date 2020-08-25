Jobs recovery cut short by Vic outbreak

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has delivered an optimistic outlook for employment to his parliamentary colleagues, although new figures suggest a sustained recovery is some way off.

Mr Frydenberg told coalition MPs and senators that 700,000 people have effectively returned to work out of the 1.3 million jobs that were lost at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic nationally.

"Nationally there's a light at the end of the tunnel," Mr Frydenberg said.

"The formula is clear. Get the virus under control and the jobs can come back."

However, new data shows the beginnings of the strong recovery in employment growth over the past two months could have come to an abrupt halt.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics released figures on Tuesday that showed payroll jobs dropped one per cent over the month to August 8.

In Victoria the downturn was larger, falling 2.8 per cent over the same period as a result of the harsh stage four coronavirus pandemic.

The weekly payrolls report is published by the ABS as a guide to how the pandemic is impacting the labour market outside of the monthly jobs report.

Labor said the data confirms the jobs crisis is "getting worse, not better", with 520,000 payroll jobs lost since the virus outbreak.

"While the labour market has slowed noticeably in Victoria, too many Australians continue to join unemployment queues right across the country as the jobs crisis intensifies," opposition employment spokesman Brendan O'Connor and shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers said in a statement.

National Australia Bank global head of research Ivan Colhoun said this data can be revised significantly, but it does suggest a 50,000 fall in employment in the official August figures.

It remains to be seen whether a renewed employment downturn will weigh on the start of a recovery in consumer sentiment.

The weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index jumped 4.6 per cent, one of the largest increases in sentiment in the last three months.

It builds on the 2.4 per cent increase last week, which ended seven weeks of declines.

"The substantial decline in active cases in Melbourne and continued low numbers in Sydney have raised hopes that the pandemic can be contained without a broadening of lockdowns beyond those already in place," ANZ head of Australian economics David Plank said.

Views on current finances and economics conditions also rose.

Consumer confidence is a pointer to future household spending.

However, a separate survey by finance information platform money.com.au found people haven't necessarily been squirrelling their money away in savings accounts.

It found two-thirds of Australians weren't saving, even before the pandemic set in and the resulting mass job losses.

It also found among its 1000 respondents that over a quarter weren't saving because of low interest rates.

This is slightly at odds with the view of Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe who has said that negative interest rates in Australia are unlikely because they encourage people to save more to reach their nest egg target.

The official cash rate has been at a record low 0.25 per cent since March, a level Dr Lowe expects could be in place for three years.