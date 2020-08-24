National

Notorious conman extradited to NSW

By AAP Newswire

PETER FOSTER EXTRADITION - AAP

1 of 1

Convicted conman Peter Foster has been extradited to NSW to face charges over an alleged international sports trading scam.

Dressed in a Hawaiian shirt, Foster was escorted straight from the tarmac at Sydney Airport to the back of a police van, and was then taken to Mascot Police Station.

Detectives are expected to interview him and lay charges over his latest scam on Monday night.

The 57-year-old was nabbed while strolling a Port Douglas beach on Thursday.

Hours before his arrest, the scam artist posted about going on a diet and looking for love on social media.

"I am on a quest to lose those 20 kilos before Christmas so I may find a new love to kiss under the mistletoe," Foster wrote.

Foster has been in and out of jail since 1995 for fraud offences including a multi-million dollar weight-loss scam.

He sparked turmoil for former British prime minister Tony Blair in 2002 when - acting as a financial advisor - he helped Blair's wife Cherie buy two discounted apartments.

Latest articles

Virus updates

Two new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has recorded two new active COVID-19 cases connected to an outbreak of 17 people. Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the cluster included two staff members and one resident from Shepparton Villages and 14 close...

Madi Chwasta
Virus updates

Friends, food and drinks in the garage on Mornington Peninsula sees fine | Daily breaches

Throughout the past 24 hours Victoria Police issued a total of 197 fines to individuals for breaching the Chief Health Officer directions, including: 31 for failing to wear a face covering when leaving home for one of the four approved reasons 20 at...

Shepparton News
News

Two new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has recorded two new active COVID-19 cases which have been connected to a current outbreak. The number of active cases in the region has increased to 17. Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the two new cases...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

Ball rolling on virus jab deal for Aussies

The federal government is proceeding with a deal with a British drug company, which could see Australians get a free coronavirus jab early next year.

AAP Newswire
National

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney’s Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire