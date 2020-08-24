National

Man in court over SA double murder

By AAP Newswire

A man has had his identity concealed in a court appearance over the shooting death of two teenagers in South Australia's southeast.

The 46-year-old came before Mt Gambier Magistrates Court on Monday charged with two counts of murder.

An interim suppression order was imposed on his identity and on the identities of a number of other people.

It will remain in place for at least 72 hours.

The court appearance came after a 19-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds at a southeast property on Saturday night.

Police had been called to the property where they arrested the older man without incident.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Detective Inspector Campbell Hill described the deaths as a "shocking incident to occur in the southeast".

"It's a tragic event and the impacts of this will not only be felt for the particular families involved, and the associates and the relatives, but also for the southeastern community," Inspector Hill said.

