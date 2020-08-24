National

Summer Vic bushfire hit 300km of fences

By AAP Newswire

BUSHFIRES VIC - AAP

Fences spanning the distance from Melbourne to the Victorian-NSW border were damaged in the state's northeast during last summer's devastating bushfires.

The scale of the damage to fences adjacent to national parks and state forests in the Upper Murray region was revealed by Forest Fire Management Victoria on Monday.

FFMVic said it had now completed on-site assessments of damaged boundary fences on 115 fire-affected properties in the area.

District manager Dave Jenson said his crew had inspected 300km of fences since February.

"That's the equivalent distance to driving from Melbourne to Wodonga," he said in a statement on Monday.

That figure does not include fences damaged on council or private land.

The Upper Murray fire - also known as the Green Valley or Walwa fire - was ignited by lightning in steep forested terrain in NSW on December 29.

It charred an estimated 226,000-hectares of land.

Under the state government-sponsored program, eligible landowners were able to claim $5000 per km to repair or upgrade fire-affected fences on the public land interface.

This included erecting new fences with fire-resistant concrete posts and more anti-pest set-ups to deter the likes of wild dogs.

"We know that clearing and rebuilding fencing that's been damaged by fire is backbreaking work and to be able to support landholders as they rebuild is extremely pleasing," Mr Jenson said.

A further 170km of hazardous tree works near boundary fence lines have also been completed to reduce risks, FFMVic said.

