Qld man in court for drug dealer’s murder

By AAP Newswire

A Queensland man has denied killing a drug dealer whose decomposed body was found next to a tomahawk in a shallow grave.

Ashley Mitchell Scott Dyball, 28, pleaded not guilty in a Brisbane court on Monday to murdering Samuel Thompson about three weeks before his body was found buried in a forest north of Brisbane in 2017.

Mr Thompson made thousands of dollars a day selling cannabis, but told friends he was meeting a new supplier on March 7, the day he died, prosecutor David Meredith told the Brisbane Supreme Court trial.

The court heard CCTV footage shows Dyball arriving at the house of another dealer Roberto Boscaino shortly before Mr Thompson on that day.

Mr Meredith told the court Mr Thompson's body was taken from the house in a toolbox on the back of a Mr Boscaino's Mitsubishi Triton ute.

The decomposed body was found about three weeks later buried in a pink woven bag alongside a tomahawk in the Beerburrum State Forest.

Dyball pleaded not guilty at the start of the Supreme Court trial on Monday to a charge of murder and another of improperly interfering with Mr Thompson's remains.

His barrister Angus Edwards told the jury there were few issues in dispute in the trial.

He said the jurors needed to decide whether there is evidence Dyball was physically involved in Mr Thompson's killing, did anything to help or was involved in a plan that led to the death.

The trial continues.

