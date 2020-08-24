National

Aged care minister sorry for toll blunder

By AAP Newswire

SENATE QUESTION TIME - AAP

1 of 1

Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck has apologised for his embarrassing failure to know how many nursing homes residents had died from coronavirus.

The embattled frontbencher conceded he should have had the data on hand during Friday's parliamentary hearing into the aged care response.

"I should have had the information, I didn't and I take full responsibility for that," he told the Senate on Monday.

Labor's Katy Gallagher asked Senator Colbeck to update the chamber on the number of deaths across the sector since last week's inquiry.

Instead, he gave the overall national death toll of 335 aged care residents.

The minister later mistakenly said there was 385 deaths before correcting himself to 335.

Aged care royal commissioners Tony Pagone and Lynelle Briggs said on Monday successive governments had failed to act on aged care.

"Had the Australian government acted upon previous reviews of aged care, the persistent problems in aged care would have been known much earlier and the suffering of many people could have been avoided," they said.

Senator Colbeck rejected the correlation, saying the coalition government - which has been in power since 2013 - provided pandemic advice to the sector.

Labor's deputy Senate leader Kristina Keneally also zeroed in on the minister's grasp on crucial figures.

She asked how many cases had been linked to Melbourne's Epping Gardens, one of the worst hit facilities.

Senator Colbeck took the question on notice before later saying 100 residents, 82 staff and 29 others were connected to the cluster.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said more than 448 residents had been transferred from aged care homes to hospitals since the response centre was set up in Victoria.

The Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission had visited 83 centres.

"And most significantly 13 'hot' facilities reduced to three as of this morning's briefing with the prime minister," Mr Hunt said.

"Yes, there has been tragedy, there is more work to do, but what these people have done is they worked together to potentially save thousands of lives."

Senator Colbeck pointed to a further $171 million for the sector announced last week and argued Australia was performing better than similar countries.

"Every single death in residential aged care is a tragedy," he said.

"I again offer my condolences to every family who has lost a family member."

Latest articles

Sport

Echuca’s Ollie Wines insists he is happy at Port

Echuca’s Ollie Wines has played down speculation he will seek a trade back to Victoria at the end of the AFL season, insisting he is happy at Port Adelaide. The 25-year-old is contracted with the Power until the end of 2022, but he has consistently...

Brayden May
Sport

Tat Chat - Hill Top golf

HILL TOP GOLF 23-8-2020 by FoozleGood fields continue despite COVID-19 restrictions and depth-of-winter conditions. The course is holding up remarkably well with golf carts restricted to travelling in the rough, but golfers keep scanning the...

Shepparton News
Sport

Jacobson building momentum

Mooroopna product Garry Jacobson was happy with his efforts across a Supercars weekend dominated by Scott McLaughlin. Darwin’s Hidden Valley Raceway was putty in the hands of McLaughlin, who won all three races of the SuperSprint, but Jacobson was...

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

National

Ball rolling on virus jab deal for Aussies

The federal government is proceeding with a deal with a British drug company, which could see Australians get a free coronavirus jab early next year.

AAP Newswire
National

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney’s Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire